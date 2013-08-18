Menu
John McCain Ending Cancer Treatment; Senator 'Has Surpassed Expectations For Survival'
Sen. John McCain has decided to discontinue medical treatment in his battle with brain cancer, his family said in a statement Friday.
Trump Blames Sessions For Recusing Himself From Russia Investigation
In a series of tweets, President Trump continued to blame Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation
Latest Headlines
What Happens If Jeff Sessions Is Fired Or Quits?
If Sessions is fired, then Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, the current No. 2 at the Justice Department, would automatically take his place.
Madigan To Question Catholic Church Leaders About Illinois 'Predator Priests' In Pa. Grand Jury Report
"The Catholic Church has a moral obligation to provide its parishioners and the public a complete and accurate accounting of all sexually inappropriate behavior involving priests in Illinois," Madigan’s office said in a statement Thursday night.
As Pope Francis Arrives In Ireland, The Anger Is Palpable
Pope Francis is arriving into a nation that was once a borderline theocracy, but is now a progressive country where the scales continue to fall from people's eyes.
Hurricane Lane: Powerful Category 3 Storm On 'Perilously Close' Track To Hawaii
The storm's sluggish movement threatened to bring prolonged rain and increased the risk of flooding and landslides.
Life-Threatening Hurricane Barrels Toward Hawaii
Hawaii residents emptied store shelves Wednesday, claimed the last sheets of plywood to board up windows and drained gas pumps as Hurricane Lane churned toward the state.
For 3rd Consecutive Day, National Weather Service Warns Of Dangerous Currents On Lake Michigan
For the third day in a row, swimmers are being warned to stay out of Lake Michigan, as dangerous waves and currents continue along the lakefront.
Play For A Chance To Win $1,000!
Enter our Pro Football Challenge now for a chance to win $1,000!
A Chance To Win $1,000 Is On The Line In Our Pro Football Knockout Pool
Enter our Pro Football Knockout Pool for a chance to win $1,000!
SportsLine's Top Weekend Picks: College Football Is Back
With college football returning and MLB division races continuing, SportsLine offers its top weekend picks.
Hamels Goes Distance, Cubs Beat Reds 7-1
Cole Hamels tossed a complete game to continue his dramatic turnaround with the NL Central-leading Chicago Cubs, who got home runs from Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez in a 7-1 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.
Tigers Rout White Sox 7-2
Jose Rondon hit a two-run homer in the eighth for the White Sox, who fell to 3-10 this season against Detroit.
CBS Sports Announces NFL ON CBS Broadcast Teams
THE NFL ON CBS will feature an impressive lineup of talent for coverage of the 2018 NFL season, which will culminate with Super Bowl LIII.
Latest Headlines
10 Things To Do In Chicago This Weekend: August 17 to August 19
It might be August, but Chicago's summer is still in full swing. Check out some of the hottest events taking place this weekend.
Local Hot Spots: Your Guide To 4 New Bars And Eateries In The Loop
Interested in exploring the newest food and drink establishments in the Loop? From a modern cafe to a colorful bar, read on for a rundown of the newest spots to open their doors in this part of Chicago.
Things To Do Around Chicago This Weekend
Looking for something to do in Chicago this weekend? Here are some events and festivals happening in Chicago and around Chicago's suburbs.
The 5 Best Jazz And Blues Spots In Chicago, Ranked
In search of a new favorite spot to hear live jazz and blues? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top venues for jazz and blues around Chicago, using both Yelp data and their own secret sauce to produce a ranked list.
Buon Appetito: 3 New Italian Restaurants To Try In Chicago
Looking for your next great Italian meal in Chicago? These new spots will satisfy all your cravings. Here are the newest places to check out the next time you're in the mood for Italian food, offering everything from pizzas and ravioli to roasted oysters and hearth-glazed lamb.
Eats, Treats And Games: Your Guide To Lakeview's 5 Newest Businesses
Want to find out about the freshest new spots in Lakeview? From a Mediterranean and Indian restaurant to a board game cafe, read on to see the newest hot spots to debut in this Chicago neighborhood.
Illinois To Celebrate 100th Anniversary Of Route 66
The Mother Road starts in Chicago and travels to California.
Best Beach Vacations On The Atlantic
A look at five of the best beach vacations with widest range of things to do and places to stay along the Atlantic Coast.
From Easy Living to Hard Times, New Orleans Celebrates 300 Years
The valuable port city of New Orleans has long been defined by struggle, joy, resistance and survival.
